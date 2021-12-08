Zachary Levi is still in shock that he got the titular role in DC’s Shazam even when it has been years since its release, and a sequel is in the making. Recently, the actor opened up about Shazam! Fury of the Gods and said that it will be much better than the first one as the actors are more sunk into their roles. The actor further explained that the second part also has a better budget and more time to make, which is also why he finds the sequel to be better.

Directed by David F. Sandberg, the second instalment has finished the filming part and is moving to the post-production stage. It will hit the theatres in 2023 and casts Grace Fulton, Jack Dylan Grazer, Rachel Zegler, Asher Angel, Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, and many more talented actors.

Meanwhile, Zachary Levi still can’t believe he got the role of DC’s magical hero in Shazam. As the principal photography comes to an end, the actor has taken time to reflect on his success in the superhero genre at ‘The Late Late Show’ hosted by James Corden. Levi is still quite humble about his role, so much so that he thought it wasn’t his and would go to John Cena.

“I’m still shocked I got the job, honestly,” Zachary Levi said while talking about not believing he got the main role in DC’s Shazam. “I know that The Rock was playing Black Adam – who in the comic book is basically like the twin of Shazam – like the Bizarro version. And I was like, ‘I’m not getting a shot. No. I am not the twin of The Rock; I thought this was a John Cena thing.”

“But fortunately, I was just an adult that never grew up inside, and so they thought I was their man. And I’m really hoping they don’t change their mind after the sequel,” Levi added.

As we all know, the role of Shazam didn’t go to John Cena, who is playing Peacemaker. Meanwhile, DC fans are excited to see the link-up between Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam and Zachary Levy’s superhero.

