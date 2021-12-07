Marvel Studios’ recently-released miniseries ‘Hawkeye’ might be a story of superhuman strength and fighting the outlaws in the post-blip world but actress Hailee Steinfeld, who plays the lead character of Kate Bishop, Hawkeye’s aide, suggests that at the heart of it, the series is quite human in nature.

Advertisement

Commenting on how the series caters to the deep emotional bonding of a family, Hailee said, “As crazy and wild and surreal as this show might feel at times, it is very human. It feels very real, and it feels very raw. It’s rooted in family.”

Advertisement

Talking about the innate human nature of the miniseries’ characters, Hailee Steinfeld said, “They’re all emotional beings going through life and trying to get through challenges that either they have to prove to themselves that they can get through on their own, or that they need somebody to get through it with. It’s a very real and honest story at the end of the day.”

‘Hawkeye’ is the first TV series in Phase Four of Marvel Studios’ slate which extends from 2021 to 2023. The miniseries is directed for television by Rhys Thomas and Bert & Bertie, and features Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld, Vera Farmiga, and Florence Pugh and is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

What do you think about Hailee Steinfeld in Hawkeye’s Tv series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Must Read: Hugh Jackman Proves He Still Has A Body Chiselled Enough To Become Wolverine Again At This Very Moment – See Pic

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube