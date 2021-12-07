It wasn’t an easy time when Hugh Jackman announced that he is stepping down from the Wolverine mantle and that he will no longer play the character post Logan. It became even tough when the movie released in 2017 and the fans actually had to bid that one last goodbye as he died in the movie. There have been several instances where speculations said he is returning as the superhuman. But Jackman has been firm that he isn’t. But looks like he the character hasn’t left him as of yet.

Hugh Jackman has been in the headlines for Logan even after 4 years of vacating the mantle. The man keeps updating about his life on his social media front and sometimes even gets in fun mood and drops false hints about his return. Now as per his latest social media activity he has taken his booster shot to stay safe from the pandemic.

But wait, is he still that ripped? The picture have proved that Hugh Jackman is still prepared to get on a Wolverine set at this very moment. Read on to know everything you should about the same, also do not miss the picture.

In the picture that Hugh Jackman shared of him while taking the booster shot, he flexed his bicep to get it and, God! He still has the perfect body and yes the chiselled one to become Wolverine yet again at this moment if need be. The picture broke the internet and went on to garner loving reactions from fan who have been waiting for him to come to the MCU now as his X-Men character.

Meanwhile, earlier this year when speculations of Kevin Feige approaching Hugh Jackman to join Marvel Cinematic Universe as Wolverine broke, the actor reacted to them. As per Comicbook, he said, “I’m hearing about this from you, and there’s nothing in my inbox from Kevin Feige means it’s probably, no matter what idea I came up with, not on the table,”

Hugh Jackman explained. “Let’s just be clear that, but now, I realized, before we shot Logan, I was like, we got the idea. We knew what it was going to be-ish, right? And I thought this is it. And that really helped me, it really helped knowing I was going into my last season, that it was my last season that I made the most of it. And it’s still a character I hold close to my heart. But I know it’s done. Tell that to whoever you want to. Please tell it to Ryan [Reynolds]. Because he’s like, doesn’t believe anything’s I’m joking, please.”

