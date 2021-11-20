Dwayne Johnson, who is known across the globe for his acting and action skill, recently featured in the Netflix film Red Notice. While the flick is a light-hearted one, it was on Day one of filming it that he got the news of his father, Rocky Johnson’s death.

Now, in a new interview, The Rock revealed that he had to leave the shoot and go to the funeral. He also spoke about how his co-stars Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot supported him after he came back on the sets. Read on.

During a recent interaction with People, Dwayne Johnson spoke about the support his Red Notice co-stars gave him after his personal loss. Talking about Ryan Reynolds, he said, “The moment I walked in the door, Ryan gave me a big hug and said, ‘I got you, man’. The love, bond and brotherhood is there.” For those who do not know, the two have been friends for over two decades after first meeting at MTV’s Spring Break in Cancun in 2002.

Talking about Gal Gadot and the care she showed him, Dwayne Johnson said, “Gal is always taking care of the people around her and has the most positive presence.” He added, “Gal would get the giggles, then I would get the giggles, and then we would all go. I’ve never laughed as hard as I did on this film.”

Talking about Red Notice, the Netflix action heist movie, is written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber. The film follows an FBI profiler (Dwayne Johnson) joining hands with the world’s (second) greatest art thief (Ryan Reynolds) to catch the world’s most wanted art thief (Gal Gadot).

