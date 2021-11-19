Even though Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper’s characters from the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise have good on-screen chemistry, it turns out that the two have never even been on the sets, as revealed by James Gunn. The spacefaring saga that helped the MCU create a threshold for a story mixed with both sci-fi and fantasy stretching across galaxies is now under production for its third instalment, set for release in 2023.

Advertisement

Other than Diesel and Cooper, Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Sean Gunn, Karen Gillan and more actors star in the Marvel franchise. Now, as fans anticipate the release of the third part of the film, there is an interesting piece of information shared by the helmer of the movies, which will leave the fans shocked.

Advertisement

Recently, James Gunn posted a photo of some of the cast and crew of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3, when the production started. Fans could see the two most noticeable faces missing from the crowd, that of Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper. This led to them asking Gunn about the two actors, with one user commenting, “Where are ROCKET AND GROOT ACTORS ? IN THE NEW GUARDIANS 3 PICTURE?”

To this, James Gunn replied that Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper are never present on a Guardians of the Galaxy set. “Rocket’s acting and motion capture is always done by [Sean Gunn]. The voice is done by Bradley. Neither Vin nor Bradley have ever been on a Guardians set,” said Gunn.

With the busy schedule that these two big stars have, as Diesel headlines the Fast & Furious franchise and Cooper directs films on the side, maybe it is not that big of a surprise to not have them on set.

Not a lot has been revealed about the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3, other than Will Poulter joining the team as Adam Warlock and Peacemaker star Chukwudi Iwuji being given a role that, as reported, is what “most every big-name actor in Hollywood wanted.”

Must Read: Welcome Harry Styles As Thanos’ Brother ‘Eros’ As Marvel Releases His Brand New Eternals Poster

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube