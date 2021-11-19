Jamie Dornan has been in the business for a good amount of time, but he rose to immense fame with his stint in the Fifty Shades Of Grey trilogy. The actor played the titular Christian Grey for all three movies based on the novels by the same name and won audience across the globe. The movies went on to bring more than $1 billion at the Box Office making the actor a bankable star. Now, what if we tell you that Dornan might join the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

The gates of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are wide open and Hollywood is walking in to become some of the most widely loved comic book characters. The upcoming slate for phase 4 and the speculated for 5 tells us that there will be numerous new additions to the family. Here now comes the news that Kevin Feige, Marvel President, has met Jamie to discuss some confidential roles and below is all you need to know about the same. Dornan himself is confirming it.

The Fifty Shades Of Grey star Jamie Dornan is right now promoting his movie Belfast, directed by Thor fame Kenneth Branagh. The actor wasn’t spared from the MCU question. But to our surprise, he confirmed meeting Kevin Feige. He also confessed that he is not so much in sync with the comic world.

“I don’t know a lot about the worlds [of Marvel and DC],” Jamie Dornan told ComicBook. “So I haven’t really seen many Marvel movies or DC. I don’t know enough. The comic book that I loved when I was a kid was Ghost Rider, and they did a movie of that with Nicolas Cage. That was the only comic that I was never really into an actual physical tangible comic. I feel like there’s so many spinoffs — like there’s more of those worlds that are gonna come to light. So maybe they want us.”

How excited are you to see Jamie Dornan in the MCU? Let us know in the comments section below. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

