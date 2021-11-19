Well, it’s no longer a secret that celebrity pop idol Harry Styles is now a part of the MCU family and now that the studio’s recent film Eternals has entered its third weekend, the studio is now open to confirming the facts. It is now confirmed that the singer’s character has got a character poster for the movie.

The movie shows a titular group of new heroes with a unique set of skills who have been hidden on earth for a long time. Their job is to save the earth from enemies called the deviants.

Coming back to the topic, Marvel Studios recently unveiled a new character poster that shows Harry Styles’ character Eros, who was introduced in the Eternals‘ mid-credit scene where he arrived to provide his otherworldly aid to Thena (Angelina Jolie), Makkari (Lauren Ridloff), and Druig (Barry Keoghan).

Releasing the post on MCU’s official Instagram account, the studio captioned it saying, “Meet the Royal Prince of Titan, brother of Thanos, the Knave of Hearts, Defeater of Black Roger, the great adventurer, Starfox.” The concept design for Harry Styles aka Eros’ poster was similar to the movie’s other characters which were newly posted, including the recent poster for Karun, Kumail Nanjiani’s dedicated helper to Kingo, with Eros enclosed by gleaming, golden light, giving him the heavenly, otherworldly characteristic of an Eternal.

As per Collider, it was claimed that the singer’s character will turn out to be MCU’s most powerful character, and even may become a key to opening up the universe to its more earthbound heroes. The character Eros is mostly called by the name Starfox by his allies. He was a former member of the Avengers and is considered equally strong as compared to his crazy Titan brother, Thanos.

Meanwhile, the new poster from the studio is the first-ever public acknowledgment of Harry Styles’ presence in the movie. As of now, there is no official word on whether the singer’s character will be seen in any subsequent movie, but seeing Marvel bringing in new sets of heroes, we can say that Eros isn’t going anywhere.

