Jeff Hardy is in his mid-40s but his enthusiasm for pro-wrestling hasn’t dimed a bit. The WWE veteran is most probably is in his last years of pro-wrestling (even though we don’t want to believe it), so he is making sure to enjoy every bit of what he does.

Let’s be honest, the majority of Hardy fans aren’t liking the way the enigmatic charisma has been used on the roster. Even Jeff wouldn’t be liking what he is doing. However, the star is enjoying whatever has been asked to serve and finding pleasures in some unusual things. The same could be seen in his latest revelation about his contract.

Jeff Hardy shared that it was in September 2020, when he signed a new contract with WWE. The contract is for 2 years and ends in September 2022. Interestingly, he had put one condition before inking the papers and it was bringing back his ‘No More Words’ theme.

Talking to BT Sport, Jeff Hardy said, “That was the deal when I re-signed. I was like, ‘I’ll sign for two years as long as I get my old theme back called No More Words.’ We came to find that they owned the song so there was no reason I couldn’t. My first night in front of a live audience, I got it back and it’s just like it never left. It was so powerful. I think [WWE] realized, ‘Yeah, that was a good decision.'”

Meanwhile, there have been reports that Jeff Hardy might quit WWE when his contract expires and join his brother Matt Hardy, who is AEW. Only time will tell, what’s next for Jeff. We wish, he enjoys every single moment of his final years.

