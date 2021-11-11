If there’s one brewing romance and a love story that is the talk of the town is – Tom Holland and Zendaya’s. The duo has been on fire ever since their first kissing pictures went viral on the internet and although the couple has yet not confirmed the dating part, they have been dropping major hints for their eagle-eyed fans. Now, the Spider-Man actor has shared a mushy post for his alleged girlfriend and we are all drooling over it!

The Dune actress attended the CFDA (The Council of Fashion Designers of America, Inc.) 2021 awards last night and won the same making history.

Sharing Zendaya’s picture on his Instagram, Tom Holland captioned it, “Naaa stop it 😍. An incredible achievement for the most incredible person. Congrats @zendaya and @luxurylaw you guys deserve every bit of this.”

Zendaya looks drop-dead gorgeous in a custom made Vera Wang ensemble. And forget about Tom Holland, her fans can’t stop drooling over this beauty.

Sharing her picture on Instagram, Vera Wang captioned it, “🔥‼️♥️ FASHION ICON. @Zendaya stuns on the @CFDA Fashion Awards 2021 Red Carpet wearing #VeraWangHAUTE Styled by the one & only @luxurylaw. Zendaya chose a crimson silk faille 2 piece ensemble comprised of a narrow skirt with an asymmetric hand draped bubble waist and bandeau bra.”

The beauty accessorised the look with Bulgari jewellery. The Dune actress is the youngest actress to have received this honour by CFDA Fashion Awards.

The 25-year-old accompanied Dove Cameron, Aubrey Plaza and Zazie Beetz to the event on Wednesday night.

What are your thoughts on Tom Holland sharing a picture of his alleged girlfriend Zendaya on his Instagram? Tell us in the comments below.

