Angelina Jolie has admitted to not having watched her own films. The actress recently appeared in Marvel’s Eternals, directed by the Academy Award-winning Chloé Zhao. It has an ensemble for a cast that includes Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Kit Harington, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani and more. Despite a poor reception amongst some people, the film has done well at the international box office.

Along with giving us a new perspective on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the film also introduces to us Harry Styles as Eros, the brother of the Marvel mega-villain Thanos. Not only are fans excited to see Styles joining the MCU but also are waiting to see if there is a connection between Eros and the mega-villain.

Amongst all this, Angelina Jolie revealed a shocking revelation about herself. While promoting her film Eternals on Smallzy’s Celebrity Small Talk! the Mr. and Mrs Smith actress admitted that she doesn’t watch many of her movies as she prefers the “process.” Jolie said, “No, there’s quite a few films of mine I’ve actually never seen, ’cause I like the process.”

“I usually see it, and I get frustrated cause I thought it was going to be something else. So I’m a terrible critic,” Angelina Jolie added while talking about why she doesn’t watch her own films. Even though Angelina refused to name the movie she hasn’t yet seen, she did point out that she did make a special exemption for Eternals.

“I really just like the making of. But I enjoyed watching this one, I’ve seen it,” Jolie explained. Eternals mark the debut of the actress in Marvel. She plays the role of Thena, leader of the heroes, who have powers and are immortals. In the film, these heroes come out of hiding and fight the evil Deviants.

Previously, Angelina Jolie talked about if she would be interested in joining Bollywood with Hindustan Times. She said, “I don’t know how good I would be at it. But we all loved that angle (in Eternals). We were so excited when he (Kumail Nanjiani) was doing (his scenes). It was this exciting part of the film, and we thought it was so cool. We used to love when he used to practise. It is a great and exciting addition to the film.”

