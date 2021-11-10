The global pandemic hasn’t been easy on a lot of people. And as much as we like to be a part of social media, it has its consequences too on our mental health. 3.6 per cent of the world’s total population suffers from anxiety according to WHO and model Bella Hadid has shared a series of crying selfies talking about mental health and how it has affected her personally. Scroll below to read her post.

Bella also shared a clip of her friend Willow Smith talking about anxiety and how every human is so unique in their own way.

Bella Hadid shared the post with a beautiful caption expressing her gratitude towards her friend and singer Willow and wrote, “I Love you and your words. It made me feel a little less alone and that’s why I’d like to post this.”

Bella Hadid then acknowledged the harsh reality of social media and wrote, “Social media is not real. For anyone struggling, please remember that. Sometimes all you’ve gotta hear is that you’re not alone. So from me to you, you’re not alone. I love you, I see you, and I hear you. Self help and mental illness/chemical imbalance is not linear and it is almost like a flowing rollercoaster of obstacles… it has its ups and downs, and side to sides. But I want you to know, there is always light at the end of the tunnel, and the rollercoaster always comes to a complete stop at some point. (There is always room for it to start up again, but for me it’s always been nice to know that even if it’s a few days, weeks, or months, it does get better, to some extent, even for a moment. ) it took me a long time to get that in my mind, but I’ve had enough breakdowns and burnouts to know this: if you work hard enough on yourself, spending time alone to understand your traumas, triggers, joys, and routine, you will always be able to understand or learn more about your own pain and how to handle it. Which is all that you can ask of yourself. Anyways. Not sure why but it feels harder and harder to not share my truth on here. Thank you for seeing me and thank you for listening. I love you.”

Take a look at her post here:

Bella Hadid’s sister Gigi Hadid and her friend Willow Smith both poured love in the comments section of her Instagram post.

