Hold onto your hats as Paul Rudd has just been titled as the S*xiest Man Alive 2021. The actor seemingly never ages, and now earning the title that recognizes his eternal youth is beyond his comprehension. Rudd has played several iconic roles, and amongst them, the best known is his Ant-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Avengers: Endgame actor has appeared in many more famous shows and films like the sitcom Friends, the iconic 90s movie Clueless, Anchorman and The 40 Year Old Virgin. Other than his impressive acting skills, Rudd is also known for his sense of humour, which was exhibited while he was accepting the title.

Paul Rudd has been crowned as People’s S*xiest Man Alive for 2021 and the announcement was made on ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.’ “I do have an awareness, enough to know that when people hear that I’d be picked for this, they would say, ‘What?'” Rudd told the media outlet. “This is not false humility. There are so many people that should get this before me,” he added.

Paul Rudd also said, “I’m getting business cards made. But all of my friends will destroy me, and I expect them to. And that’s why they’re my friends.” Before him, the several A-listers who have earned the title of S*xiest Man Alive include Michael B. Jordan in 2020, John Legend in 2019, Idris Elba in 2018, Blake Shelton in 2017, Dwayne Johnson in 2016, David Beckham in 2015, Chris Hemsworth in 2014 and so on.

The Fundamentals of Caring actor getting this title comes as a surprise as recently, his Avengers: Endgame co-star Chris Evans was rumoured to have earned the title. Moreover, Evans was up for the title last year. But he was opted out of the list as he had accidentally posted a risque photo on his Instagram.

Other than Paul Rudd and the many more names mentioned above, several more celebrities and Hollywood hunks have been titled as the S*xiest Man Alive including, Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Harrison Ford, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Affleck, Johnny Depp, Matthew McConaughey, Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds and Matt Damon.

