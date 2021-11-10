Eternals director Chloé Zhao has given a hint to how the new heroes connect to the MCU mega-villain Thanos. Released on 5 November, the latest Marvel film is a key component in Phase 4. The film has an impressive ensemble cast including, Angeline Jolie, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, and Kit Harrington.

Even though it wasn’t well-received by all audiences, the movie was praised for its stunning visuals, compelling performances and widening of the Marvel franchise’s mythology. Since its worldwide release, it has also become the second-highest Hollywood opener of this year.

The post-credit scene also had a surprise for the fans as it introduced Harry Styles as Eros, brother of Thanos. This confirmed Styles’ entry into the Marvel franchise. Now, in an interview with the Deadline, Eternals director Chloé Zhao has shed some light on these new characters and how they connect to the MCU at large. She also said that she had some plans for diving deeper into Harry’s character.

“I love the idea of exploring an Eternal who is beyond Titan and who may have influenced Thanos throughout the years the same way Eternals influenced us, earthlings,” Chloé Zhao said while talking about the connection between the new Eternals heroes and Thanos. Fans have become excited to see how Eros can provide some retrospective context to the role of the mega-villain in the MCU and his rise in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Chloé Zhao also previously revealed that she had eyes on Harry Styles to play the role of Eros since the singer’s film, Dunkirk. “Harry as Eros was very much a package deal for me. After meeting him, I realized he is that character—the same way I cast the rest of my cast. There’s so much of Eros in him. For me, if he says yes and Kevin says yes, then it’s a go. And I’m very happy they both did,” she told the media outlet.

