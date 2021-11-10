Ryan Reynolds Shares One Secret Behind His Successful Marriage With Blake Lively: "We Don’t Take Each Other Too Serious, But..."

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have been a fan-favorite couple, ever since they tied the knot in 2012. The two have often spoken about the success of their marriage and how they manage to keep the spark alive even after close to ten years. In a recent interview, Ryan shed some light on the secret behind their successful marriage, highlighting how they have always grown together in it.

The Deadpool star mentioned that the key aspect of a flourishing relationship is to like each other and it is a question everyone must ask themselves before going for it. Ryan and Blake immensely adore each other and their focus has always been to learn and grow together. The actor specified in the interaction that they do not take each other too seriously and also have also been great friends for years now.

In the interview with Entertainment Tonight, Ryan Reynolds said, “Falling in love is great, but do you like each other? That’s the question you gotta ask yourself, you know, going into it. We’ve always liked each other. We grow together. We learn from each other. So yeah, I’m lucky to have a buddy in that.”

Ryan Reynolds had previously taken to Instagram to announce “a little sabbatical” from movie making. He mentioned that he will miss the talented bunch of people he works with and also announced the schedule wrap of his next film, Sprinted. Have a look at the post from Ryan Reynolds’ Instagram here.

In an interview with Hollywood Life, a few days later, the popular actor clarified that he is not retiring from movie-making and is only taking a short break from it. During this time, Ryan wishes to spend some quality time with his three kids, who go by the names James, Inez, and Betty.

