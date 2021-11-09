One of the most vibrant franchises in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has to be Guardians Of The Galaxy. When first announced, the casting process of the movie had all the eyes on it. The biggest of the names were speculated and the final cast also turned out to be illustrious. While actors like Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper were restricted to just voicing their parts, Dave Bautista got his first and probably one of the biggest acting breaks as Drax The Destroyer after he left the boxing ring to take the Hollywood bus.

Bautista over years has been quite vocal about his love for the character, the franchise and filmmaker James Gunn. Most recently he even detailed his feeling, now that Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 might be the last time he plays Drax and parts his way from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

But did you know, the heads at the Marvel Cinematic Universe did not even want to audition a wrestler to play Drax The Destroyer. Dave Bautista recently revealed that he was first told pro wrestlers weren’t being considered. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

If you are unaware, late Chadwick Boseman had auditioned to play Drax even before he was envisioned as Black Panther but did not make the cut. Jason Momoa is the star who rejected playing the part. So finally it came back to Dave Bautista. In new book The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as per We Got This Covered he details the story.

Dave Bautista said, “At first I thought, ‘Maybe there’s a misunderstanding.’ But no, I was told this, [that pro wrestlers are not being considered]. I just couldn’t make heads or tails out of them. I didn’t understand Drax at all. I called my acting coach, who is the biggest comic book geek ever, and he flipped out.”

