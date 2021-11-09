The most emotional project in the Marvel Cinematic Universe right now has to be Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The movie, which is a sequel to the 2018’s most revolutionary film, has a lot riding on its able back. First and foremost the pressure to pay the most appropriate homage to the legacy of the king who passed away, Chadwick Boseman. The other is to stay at par with the predecessor and create waves across the world as it did.

If you are unaware, Black Panther went on to become Marvel Cinematic Universe’s highest-earning solo flick. It stood as an example of representation for many things with bringing a black male lead playing a superhero. The movie also went on to be nominated at the Oscars in the Best Picture category the following year. So the pressure is at its all-time high.

So directed by Ryan Coogler, the team of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever are leaving no stone unturned to make it as bang on as the first one. For this, now the reports say that they are adding a new character and that is related to Chadwick Boseman honouring his legacy. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per a report in Comicbook now, the makera of Wakanda Forever are introducing Chadwick Boseman’s King T’Challa’s son to the MCU Timeline. This is a move to honour his legacy and also introduce a new character to the freshly building Avengers team. There is no confirmation on this from the studio but the buzz is strong.

Meanwhile, the filming of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been stopped now and the team has gone on a break. This was due to Letitia Wright aka Shuri getting injured on the sets recently and the fact that she is still recovering. The actor plans to get back on sets in early 2022. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information about the same.

