The Marvel Cinematic Universe is getting bigger and better with each passing day. The illustrious phase 4 that has introduced shows for Disney+ too has been received with all the love by the audience. While the lineup is long and anticipated, one of the most awaited out of the slot is of course the Wakandian saga Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The movie has too many reasons to be excited and curious for. Producer Nate Moore is now talking about the pressure.

The pressure has to be massive. Black Panther starring the late Chadwick Boseman went on to be the highest-grossing MCU non-Avengers movie. The film became an epitome of representation with an all-black cast helming the show. Not just that, it was the only superhero movie to make the cut and find a place in the Oscar nominations for Best Picture. So you know the pressure is massive for the makers.

Add to that, the passing away of the lead man as Boseman succumbed to colon cancer last year. It isn’t easy to fill up the abruptly vacant mantle. Nate Moore now talks about filling big shoes and how the team is working attentively to not go wrong in anyway. In the end of the day it is ‘For Wakanda!’. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Talking to Variety, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever producer Nate Moore said, “We’re shooting in Atlanta and it’s going really well. Ryan Coogler’s back and he’s fantastic and the crew is back and we know we have big shoes to fill and we just want a film that, hopefully, people can respond to and be entertained by and get some catharsis by spending time with. That’s a tall order, but we want to be up to the challenge. Yeah, in their own ways, in sort of personal and private ways.”

Nate Moore added, “But the truth is the biggest honor is to maintain that story of Wakanda. Chad knew, I think before any of us, how important it could be for people. So it’s our job to keep that spirit alive so that kids can continue to find that world and find themselves in that world.”

Black Panther Wakanda Forever has been pushed 4 months ahead in the MCU release roaster shuffle. The movie now hits theatres in November 2022.

