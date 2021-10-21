The tug of war for ace actors and talents in Hollywood between the two biggest studios Marvel and DC in inevitable. The two are always at loggerheads about the same, never officially but behind the scenes. One such star who is amongst the biggest Hollywood has but has still managed to stay away from the two for a really long time is the ‘man who fights for his dog’ Keanu Reeves. The studios have been approaching the star to side by them for what seems like forever now.

Keanu Reeves is of course in the WB team as they own his Matrix franchise and well the DC too. If we go a bit more back in time, the actor was the lead in Constantine, which was also WB. But he has also been in good books at the Marvels. If you remember, for years Keanu has been speculated to be playing Marvel’s Ghost Rider. We see a new speculation talking about him saying yes to the part every year.

But now if the latest update is to go by, the two studios have entered the tug of war ring yet again. The price is of course Keanu Reeves and the paycheck he will get has also almost doubled up. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per the latest report in We Got This Covered, both the Marvel studios and the DC has again started approaching Keanu Reeves to enter their universe by paying him too high an amount that he was previously offered. The reports says if he says yes, this could be the heaviest paycheck either of the studio could have offered to an A-lister Hollywood star. Now it will be fun to see if Reeves is lured by any or by none at all.

Meanwhile, Kevin Feige, Marvel President, in the past had revealed that he approaches Keanu Reeves with all the films he makes. “We talk to him for almost every film we make,” Feige told ComicBook.com. “We talk to Keanu Reeves about. I don’t know when, if, or ever he’ll join the MCU, but we very much want to figure out the right way to do it.”

