With James Bond ‘No Time To Die’ finally released in theatres last month, audiences across the globe are full of praise for the 25th movie of the adored franchise. Not only is the movie setting new box office records for Hollywood movies in India, it has also been getting amazing reviews from the critics, calling it the best farewell the franchise could give to Daniel Craig.

The wait is finally over for cinephiles in Maharashtra as the movie is now all set to release in the state on 22nd October. Living up to the hype and frenzy, ‘No Time To Die’ broke all box office records for Hollywood films this year in the country owing to its gripping plot and intense story.

Speaking about the director of the movie, Cary Fukunaga, Daniel Craig said, “We went through the process with Danny Boyle, which is one of those things that happens a lot in movies. It’s just that when it comes to Bond movies, the spotlight is very intense. It was all very adult and amicable. Cary was available and had talked to Barbara before about making a Bond film. He’s one of those visionary directors with a very strong visual style and you need someone with the strength making a Bond movie.

No Time To Die’s Daniel Craig added, “It’s a big deal. And to have somebody who has such strong filmmaking language and a knowledge of moviemaking is so important because consistency is vital, not just in the storytelling, but in the way it feels and looks. So, the audience isn’t saying, “hang on, what’s going on?” Cary is also young and has a lot of stamina.”

The James Bond actor concluded, “It’s seven months of shooting! It’s having the energy. We’re just lucky to have him. Plus, the fact he’s a writer, it was important for us because we were at the stage where we were tweaking it constantly.”

No Time To Die releases in English and Hindi in Maharashtra cinemas on 22nd October!

