Fifty Shades' S*x Scenes Were Shot By Jamie Dornan After Wearing A 'Wee-Bag' & That Too, A Used One!

Contrary to how effortless, natural, and erotic they can seem on-screen, filming a s*x scene is a lot difficult as it involves a great deal of thoughtfulness, hard work, and preparation to create. Fifty Shades Trilogy fame Jamie Dornan once spoke about filming simulating intimate acts onscreen with Dakota Johnson.

American erotic romantic drama film Fifty Shades Trilogy was poorly received critically but the film went on earning $1.32 billion worldwide, thus making it the seventh highest-grossing R-rated franchise of all time.

Jamie Dornan once appeared on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote his third instalment of Fifty Shares Trilogy, Fifty Shades Freed. When the comedian-host Kimmel asked him about the mechanics of simulating intimate acts onscreen with Dakota Johnson, Dornan said, “This is going to sound bad, but it’s almost like brother-sister. Because I am married and she’s had quite a lot of relationships in the time that we’ve known each other, so that’s happening in our own lives. You just sort of having this mutual love and respect for each other. I feel we know each other so well—intimately.”

Jamie Dornan further revealed that the producers “try to keep it only whoever really needs to be in there, like me. They try to sort of minimize how many people are in there.” He also revealed that he used a ‘wee-wee bag’, to cover his genitals.

When Jimmy Kimmel asked “What is called,” Jamie Dornan explained, “Well, that’s an expression from where I’m from—a wee-bag. But it doesn’t mean it’s actually wee in size, I wear quite a big bag!” Joking about his modesty pouch—sometimes referred to as a co*k sock—he added, “I wear this huge travel bag and stuff everything in there.”

Dornan further explained that the modesty sock he used in the film was already used by someone else.

Jamie Dornan said, “I’d love to get to the stage where you have your own one that you get to carry around. I think I was right to think this way: On the first movie, there was a selection of them, and I picked one. I thought you’d take them out of the packets and they’d be brand new; they’d have that brand new smell. Then I sort of picked one that I liked the look of and the shape of, and in the seam, it said, ‘Inmate No. 3.’ It was sewn into it. I was like, ‘Sh*t. This has been used before?’ When you picture the guy playing Inmate No. 3 in a movie in your head…I don’t know. It’s not sexy!” Dornan said. “Inmate No. 1, maybe.”

