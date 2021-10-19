BTS stepped into the music industry in 2013, and even before completing ten whole years, the band has become a worldwide sensation. From hit songs to record-breaking albums and jam packed concerts, the group has achieved it all, and yet there is still a long way to go. Composed of seven members, Suga, J Hope, Jin, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook, the Bangtan Boys live a life of comfort and luxury.

As per the reports, their net worth is a whopping $50 million as a group. They have not only earned a name for themselves but quite a lot of money too. Each member has a fine collection of luxurious possessions like fancy cars, big apartments and expensive clothes. So let’s take a look into some of the items owned by band member Jung Ho-seok owns.

Jung Ho-seok, aka J Hope, has a massive net worth of $26 million, making him the highest-paid member of BTS. The singer was once spotted wearing a jacket worth $3531. For his song ‘Daydream’, he wore a Saint Laurent jacket which is estimated to cost around $4234. For the MTV Unplugged, he wore a Thom Browne outfit worth $4295.

Having an eye for shiny things, BTS member J Hope was seen wearing an Iris flower brooch from Ann Demeulemeester, which is worth $270. He also wore a $750 Gucci Mickey Mouse necklace and a Louis Vuitton Monogram Strass Charm necklace for $515.

While talking about luxurious items, some reports also state that the singer owns an apartment located in Seongsu-dong, Seoul, worth $1.1 million. Currently, its value has increased and is now worth $2 million. He is said to be a neighbour with several other famous K-pop groups like Super Junior and Girls’ Generation.

These are just a few of the many other luxurious things that the BTS member J Hope owns. What’s your favourite of them all?

