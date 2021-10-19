Timothée Chalamet might be the heir of Slytherin! Fans raised eyebrows after the actor wore a sweater that gave away his Hogwarts house. Chalamet is one such actor that has garnered international fame in a short span of time. Just like a lot of us, he grew up with the Harry Potter books and the movies being published or released, and even he is a big fan.

The actor has worked on Little Women with Emma Watson, who played the role of Hermoine Granger in the Harry Potter film series. In an interview in 2019, Chalamet expressed how he felt while working with Emma and revealed that he found himself starstruck.

While on an interview regarding his latest film, Dune, which co-stars Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet wore a the actor wore a Harry Potter sweater that indicates his affinity to one particular Hogwarts house. He wore a dark green sweater with the logo of Slytherin House on it.

According to the books, that particular house is associated with some of the most powerful wizards like Severus Snape and some more nefarious wizards like Tom Riddle, aka Voldemort. Though Timothée Chalamet didn’t address anything related to his sweater, his fans took this opportunity to discuss the same.

Many Harry Potter and Chalamet fans mentioned the possibility of a relationship between the actor and the wizarding world. Whilst for many, it came as a shock to see the actor being a part of Slytherin.

Ok but can we talk about timothee chalamet showing up to press conferences in slytherin merch?! The man has my heart and also he’s regulus black reincarnated, period pic.twitter.com/aRz9Lg6CEB — Writernumberx (@writernumberx) October 18, 2021

EXCUSE ME????? IS TIMOTHEE CHALAMET FULFILLING OUR REGULUS BLACK DREAMS WITH THIS SLYTHERIN SWEATER?!?!?!???!? pic.twitter.com/n70CGTIOqV — Angela Grace (@angelagraceb_) October 19, 2021

TIMOTHÉE IS SLYTHERIN PERIODT BESTIE ME TOO ME TOO @RealChalamet 🐍🖤💚 pic.twitter.com/7mPGAphQV3 — bri NOV 19!!! (@chalametxstyIes) October 18, 2021

Might have screamed when I learned that Timothee Chalamet is Team Slytherin. 🐍🐍 — Chris (@C_Bright1988) October 19, 2021

Wait is that Salazar Slytherin and Rowena Ravenclaw? Tell me these two don’t look like they made for that. They making a founders movie aren’t they. @RealChalamet and @Zendaya https://t.co/jVRL5KTCZT — Such DeepRest (@suchdeeprest) October 18, 2021

Timothée was asked several questions in the interview, and one of them was what character he would like to play apart from his own. To this the ‘Call Me By Your Name’ actor responded, “I would say Duncan Idaho, the Jason Momoa part.” While Zendaya, who was also a part of the interview, said, “I’ve always wanted to play a villain.”

Regardless of what his Hogwarts house is, Timothée Chalamet looked adorable in the sweater. His film Dune, directed by Denis Villeneuve, will be released on 22 October.

