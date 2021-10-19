A major reshuffling of the MCU film has happened as Disney has delayed six movies and removed the release date of two altogether. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been intricately designed in order to match the timeline of each film. The films and shows have been divided into different phases, and currently, we are in Phase 4.

Though a few movies like Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow and Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings from Phase 4 have already hit the screens. Eternals starring Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek and Richard Madden and Spider-Man: No Way Home starring Tom Holland will be released in the next two months.

As per the reports, Disney has delayed the release dates of their films, including Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness from 25th March to 6th May, Thor: Love and Thunder from 6th May to 8th July and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever from 8th July to 11th November.

Other than that, Disney has also moved MCU’s The Marvels to early 2023 for it to be released. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is bumped from 17th February to 28th July 2023. Additionally, two untitled Marvel movies have been pulled from the calendar. It has also moved the fifth Indiana Jones instalment back nearly a year.

The reason behind this mass rescheduling comes after production delays and not because of any box office concerns. As per Variety, the CEO of the studios said, “It’s production shifts and changes, and because we have so many slots, we can just shift slots.”

This makes sense considering that Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings was a box office hit and has become one of the highest-grossing movies of 2021 at this point in the year. Also, post-production on blockbusters can often run right up to the last minute.

Delaying movies while reaching the release date will have serious consequences, so a shift now can help the studio with completing the production with no more issues in the way. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is currently still in production, and as it creates a web that connects the movies and TV shows within the MCU, one setback can shift a whole chain of releases.

So, if you are an MCU fan, you will have to wait longer for the rest of the films to be released. This can also give time to Disney and Marvel to polish their scripts and make more amazing films without rushing anything.

