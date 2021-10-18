Batman and his love life is a thing that deserves its own special spin-off. The ‘it’s complicated tag’ that stays with the Gotham saviour is also one of the layers to his character. Now The Batman that brings Robert Pattinson to the DCEU as the Cape Crusader in the Matt Reeves directorial, is giving him a new touch. Along with him also comes his Catwoman, in Pattinson’s longtime friend Zoe Kravitz. The two have already upped the hype with the trailer that released yesterday.

Advertisement

Robert Pattinson starrer The Batman is one of the most anticipated films across the globe. While it is the darkest and the most violent take at the superhero, what is also observed in the trailer is that the makers have wasted to no time in introducing romantic tension. In the trailer Zoe Kravitz’ Catwoman is standing close to Cape Crusader and wants to know who stays beneath that mask.

Advertisement

This has already made the fans’ excitement touch the ceiling and now they have one more reason to be excited about. As per Matt Reeves now, the two actors playing love interests had something magic amid them when they worked together on the screen. Read on to know more about the same.

As per Comicbook, The Batman director Matt Reeves while talking about Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz’s chemistry said, “There was just something very special and magical about the way [Pattinson and Kravitz] played off of each other right from the beginning. And so I just knew right away I was thinking, ‘Well, there’s just a really neat look.’ I know you guys are friends. And so there was a great chemistry right from the beginning that I felt like there was a connection which you naturally had. And I feel like when we were filming, obviously that came out more and more.”

The Batman star Zoe Kravitz added, “I definitely remember because that [screen test] was basically my audition, right? You know, Rob (Robert Pattinson) is already cast and that was my audition, and I was really nervous. And I remember you gave me [a helmet]. The hardest part to be honest on is the helmet I have that they were like, ‘Here’s this helmet,’ you know, and you have to like walk out, and then you take the helmet off and you do the scene. But it’s like sometimes really hard to look like cool when you’re taking off, like, get stuck. And I was like, ‘This is how I lose the part. I lose the part because I can’t take it off.’ (laughs)”

The Batman will hit the big screens next year. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Peacemaker: John Cena Shows His Moves In Just An Underwear In A Newly Released Teaser



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube