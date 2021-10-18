It seems like the stars are aligning after the rumours of a song produced by BTS member Jimin and V to be used in the MCU’s Eternals. The Bangtan Boys and Marvel have a huge fanbase, and now there is a new of the two possibly colliding. The band became a global phenomenon as it rose to fame that no other Korean group has ever reached, while Marvel has created a universe of its own.

Recently another rumour around the group hit the headlines. Some people claimed that the member Taehyung was in a relationship with the daughter of Paradise Group’s chairman and Paradise Culture Foundation’s chairwoman. However, the singer put the rumours to rest by addressing them on social media.

As per some reports, Marvel’s Eternals might be using BTS singers Jimin and V’s popular song ‘Friends’. Starring Angelina Jolie, Kit Harington, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani and more, the film is a part of MCU’s Phase 4. According to the rumours, the song might all be one of the official soundtracks to be featured in the movie.

Though nothing more about this has been disclosed or confirmed by either party, it is for sure that the fans will go gaga if the rumours turn out to be true. As per the reports, Disney hasn’t disclosed the documents that have the information regarding the BTS song in Marvel’s Eternals.

Calling the duo ‘Vmin’, the BTS ARMY took to Twitter to express their excitement about the same. One user wrote, “THIS IS SOOO FREAKING HUGE ?!!..!?!?? BTS, VMIN ARE PART OF MARVEL (SOUNDTRACK).!..!? FRIENDS #vmin #Eternals #bts.”

While the other wrote, “Y’all idk I’m just so happy. Shang-Chi already far exceeded my expectations (with the way they handled chinese culture and told diaspora stories). Eternals will be directed by Chloé Zhao & BTS are gonna be on the tracklist!! for a major mcu movie!! the Asian representation.”

Read more Tweets here:

so it's confirmed?!? 😳💜 I'm so excited and so proud of them 😭 @BTS_twt PROUD OF PRODUCER JIMIN

CONGRATULATIONS JIMIN AND TAEHYUNG

PROUD OF JIMIN AND TAEHYUNG

"ETERNALS" pic.twitter.com/vaoBySQpxg — maxine – JIMIN DAY 🐥🥂 (@maxinebngtn) October 17, 2021

IM SO PROUD OF PRODUCER JIMIN

"Friends" produced by Jimin and performed by Jimin and Taehyung, is featured as one of the tracks in the OST of marvel eternals 💯💜

#Vmin #Friends #BTS pic.twitter.com/D3AhBuRoco — angelica acosta (@angelic86084050) October 17, 2021

BTS IS ON THE ETERNALS SOUNDTRACK. WHY WR KEEP WINNING AND WINNING AND WINNING. STAYING FOR ALL THE POST CREDITS — Tri ⁷ da Villain (@THEEEhottie) October 17, 2021

y’all don’t understand how happy i am that Friends is going to be featured in the new marvel movie the Eternals :’) as a big fan of both marvel and bts this is exciting im so proud of jimin and taehyung #BTS pic.twitter.com/L8bDgHfZHv — isabella⁷ 🎃👻 (@isabellasariana) October 17, 2021

Other than BTS song ‘Friends’, more songs that are speculated to be a part of the MCU film Eternals include Time by Pink Floyd, Celina Sharma’s ‘Nach Mera Hero’ and ‘Juice’ by Lizzo. The film is directed by Chloé Zhao and is set to be released on 5 November 2021.

