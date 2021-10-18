‘Squid Game has become Netflix’s most successful show ever’ this statement is enough to make you understand the enormity of the show that released on the streaming giant on September 17. Not has it just managed to break all the possible viewership records in the OTT space, but it has turned the gaze of the world towards Korean content, and platforms are running to buy them. But did you know Netflix has earned almost a billion dollars from the show that invested around $20 million to buy?

Advertisement

Korean survival drama by Hwang Dong-hyuk z Squid Game was bought by Netflix at $21.4 Million. The show that was with the maker for 10 years and show multiple rejections before a yes, finally hit Netflix in September 2021. The show managed to become the topmost successful saga for the platform in just 23 days of its streaming. The data tell that 132 million families across the globe have consumed it.

Advertisement

Well, if that isn’t enough to explain the effect to you, as per Variety, 1.4 Billion hours have been spent by the masses across Netflix’s family to watch Squid Games. Now you know. So you wouldn’t be surprised when the money earned by the platform from all this is revealed. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per the same portal, with everything consider around the Squid Game and the marketing of the show, Netflix is about to earn $891 Million. Yes, you read that right. The Streaming giant is about to earn close to a billion dollars from a show that brought for $24.1 million. The bosses at Netflix did not comment on the same when asked

Meanwhile, Squid Game is a metaphoric take at the increasing wealth gap in society. Talking about it, Hwang Dong-hyuk said, “I wanted to write a story that was an allegory or fable about modern capitalist society, something that depicts an extreme competition, somewhat like the extreme competition of life.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Are Now Engaged & Their Steamy Kiss Is A Display Of Their Obsessive Romance – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube