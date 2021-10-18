They said yes, you heard that right! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have taken a step ahead in their relationship. It was around January 2021 when the rumours of their relationship broke and 10 months after, they’re already engaged! Scroll below for all the details.

The announcement was made herself by Kourtney on Instagram. She shared a picture of the dreamy proposal. One could see a bunch of roses laid on the beach in the shape of a heart. There were candles that further enhanced the entire picturesque location.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker stood between the setup as they hugged each other. The duo twinned in black and oh boy, it was a moment that deserved to be capture!

“forever,” Kourtney Kardashian captioned her post. Many including sister Kim Kardashian, Addison Rae, Simon Huck amongst others took to the comment section and congratulated the beautiful couple.

Take a look at the dreamy proposal below:

And well, when it comes to a proposal, all eyes are on the engagement rock. Well, don’t worry because Kim Kardashian has given a glimpse of the ring too!

Kim took to her Instagram stories and shared a video of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker locking lips. The camera then focuses on the big rock that the Poosh owner was wearing on her finger.

“Kravis Forever,” she captioned the post.

Kourtney and Travis looked like a couple made in heaven right when they started dating. They would always be snapped around each other’s arms and everyone knew they were inseparable. Their ‘n’ number of kissing pictures is only proof of their obsessive romance!

Well, not that Kravis are engaged, can we even expect a similar announcement from best friends Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly? Fans are curious!

