Britney Spears is opening up about her fears regarding life after her 13-year conservatorship comes to its expected end. In a lengthy Instagram post on Friday, the pop star poured out her apprehensions and said she was concerned that her life will return to the paparazzi frenzy that it was before and any mistakes will make headlines.

The post, as per reports, said: “I’ll just be honest and say I’ve waited so long to be free from the situation I’m in … and now that it’s here I’m scared to do anything because I’m afraid I’ll make a mistake.”

Britney Spears continued: “For so many years I was always told if I succeeded at things, it could end … and it never did!!! I worked so hard but now that it’s here and getting closer and closer to ending I’m very happy but there’s a lot of things that scare me.”, quoted by Variety.com.

In September, Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, was suspended from her conservatorship, signaling that a termination of the arrangement was highly likely. Another hearing has been set for November 12 to determine if that will happen.

Recently, pop singer Britney Spears revealed that she is planning on writing a fiction book that takes inspiration from her conservatorship battle, as she posted about the new venture on social media.

The 39-year-old singer had announced she is going to put pen to paper on a book about a “girl who was murdered” who finds her ghost “stuck in limbo”, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Britney Spears said that the book will see the girl’s ghost try to come to terms with the “trauma and pain” she had endured throughout her life so that she can finally cross to the other side.

