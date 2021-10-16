While one waits to see how Hindi films perform from Sooryavanshi (5th November) onwards, Hollywood films are keeping theatres engaged to an extent. The recent example is that of Venom: Let There Be Carnage that has managed to take the best start ever for a Hollywood film in India, post the pandemic.

After bringing in 3.71 crores (gross) on Thursday (the film releases a week earlier), it went on to have further jump in numbers on Friday, owing to Dusshehra. With 4.50 crores* (gross) more coming in, the Hollywood action film currently stands at 8.21 crores*.

The Tom Hardy starrer is yet another sci-fi film to have ensured good footfalls in India and is set to have a bountiful extended weekend. As things stand today, at least 18 crores (gross) should be accumulated in the first four days.

Of course, these are still early days as back in time, Hollywood films had started bringing in around 10 crores opening day in a regular fashion, and that too as nett and not gross. One still awaits a a day when that would happen again but start of every kind is most welcome as that sets the wheels in motion at least.

Moreover, even as a film, Venom: Let There Be Carnage is quite disturbing visually and hence the audience would not be optimal. Once regular superhero and fast paced action films start arriving again, even Hollywood should get back to enticing audiences like it used to till 20 months back.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

