Things have started getting better for Hollywood as well in India with collections somehow getting back on track. Not that we are looking at hits or superhits here as yet, since there was a time when even Hollywood films were regularly doing 50 crores plus business in India, be it action franchises or even horror films. As a matter of fact the likes of Avengers, Fast and Furious, Jurassic Park and Mission: Impossible franchises have gone to the next level in India. Ditto for even animation films like The Lion King and The Jungle Book which have been bonafide blockbusters.

In comparison to these films, when Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings go past the 20 crores mark or now the latest release No Time To Die is en route to manage similar numbers, it may seem very low. However, that’s still far better than just a few lakhs that majority of 18-20 Hindi films that have been released since last November and hence there is hope that things will get better when big Bollywood films also start arriving.

No Time To Die has taken a decent start as well with the extended opening weekend of 12 crores* and hence set to cross the 16 crores week one of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The Marvel film did have a good second week too and hence the race would be for the James Bond film to do that as well in a continuous manner. The sentiments to watch a film in theatres are now better than before amongst audiences and hence one awaits resurgence story to continue by the time the entire country opens up to the world of films from 22nd October onwards.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

