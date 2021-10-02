Advertisement

In the past few years, festivals and important holidays have become the first priority for Bollywood. Even before the making, studios book release dates for their biggies. So today, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, we will be taking a look at the highest openers for the particular day. War is topping the charts and is expected to stay at the top for long!

In today’s list, we have selected only the top 4 films as below them, there are films with few numbers to be considered in the list. So without wasting any time, let’s get started:

War – Siddharth Anand directorial was high on buzz ever since it was announced. The casting of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff did all the wonders. Considering both are the top in both action and dance, people flocked theatres in huge numbers. It surpassed all the expectations as it made 53.35 crores on the Gandhi Jayanti holiday.

Bang Bang – Another Siddharth Anand directorial on the list. For Hrithik Roshan too, Bang Bang is the second film on the list. With over-the-top action and a sleek package, the film took a bumper start by bringing 27.54 crores on opening day.

Besharam – Ranbir Kapoor tried something different by taking a loud entertainer’s route. However, the audience didn’t like his rowdy avatar. Due to the Gandhi Jayanti holiday, the film did witness huge advance bookings which pulled off an opening of 21.56 crores at the box office.

Singh Is Bliing – Fourth and the last spot is bagged by Akshay Kumar’s 20.67 crores on day 1. The film enjoyed a good pre-release buzz and cashed in the national holiday.

