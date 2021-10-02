War 2: Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff Starrer Is Confirmed To Get A Sequel But With Prabhas In Lead?

Advertisement

Director Siddharth Anand known for his action dramas is the busiest filmmaker at Yash Raj Films. The filmmaker has not one or two but three Yash Raj movies to deliver in the coming couple of years, and all with the biggest of the stars in Bollywood. Amongst all, we have information about two including Pathan and Fighter, but there weren’t many updates about War 2 until now. The filmmaker is finally opening up.

2019 saw the release of the power-packed action drama power-packed Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. The movie made a thunderous buzz at the box office and there was no way the studio would not have juiced out such a lucrative franchise. While the speculations around the sequel have been present for a while, Anand has finally put an end by confirming the same and also revealed a lot of details about it. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

In his interview Mid-Day, Siddharth Anand has confirmed that War 2 is indeed happening. He says Aditya Chopra and him had decided that they will make a sequel if the first does well. He says they are yet to begin work and will start it by next year.

“We knew that if War works, we will make a sequel. [Aditya Chopra, producer] and I have shared some thoughts on how to take it forward. We will hopefully start it by next year. War 2 is a big responsibility, and we need normalcy [to be restored] before we can dive into it,” Siddharth Anand says.

But he goes on to give a surprising detail ahead. He says the lead pair Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s future in the franchise isn’t sealed yet. There might be a complete revamp of the cast too. “We have not yet thought whether Hrithik and Tiger will come back, or whether we’ll rope in a different cast.” But his admiration for the duo is evident as he says, “Hrithik has such a sharp mind that he will give you the correct perspective on the script, even if he doesn’t do the film. Tiger is tremendously focused.”

There have also been reports that War 2 will have Baahubali star Prabhas as the villain. “I am curious [to know whether he is on board], but I don’t know whom to ask about it,” teases Anand.

