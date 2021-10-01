Advertisement

We are just a day away from the grand premiere of Colors most famous reality show, Bigg Boss 15 which will be hosted by Salman Khan. Don’t let that excitement die down because Asim Riaz will soon be seen joining host Salman Khan on the premiere night of the show.

Bigg Boss 15 will witness a grand premier night hosted by Bollywood‘s handsome hunk!

Azim Riaz who was the first runner up of Bigg Boss 13 joined Salman Khan on the premiere night to bid adieu to his brother Umar Riaz who will be on the show’s latest season as one of the contestants. The channel has released a new promo for the reality show.

In the video, we can see Asim Riaz having a fun banter with the host Salman Khan. Their fun conversation is just super hilarious as Salman Khan pokes fun at Asim and he and Umar Riaz are seen giggling hard at the host’s amusing jokes.

check out the video below:

In the latest promo, Salman Khan asks Asim, “What is that one quality of Umar that can make his journey on BB 15 difficult”? Asim Riaz explains to Salman that his brother Umar has fire and he is, after all, a human being and will have several feelings. As Asim proceeds to talk, Salman then starts pulling his leg, and then they have a hearty laugh.

Towards the end of the promo, Salman Khan jokes by saying that, seeing Umar he doesn’t think that he is going to take any of Asim Riaz’s guidance seriously. Salman also imitates Asim’s body language in the promo. Umar Riaz jokingly asks the hosts if he is the one entering the jungle theme house or it’s his brother Asim.

Asim and Umar’s bonding with host Salman Khan will indeed make their fans’ anticipation high for the show!

