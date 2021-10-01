Advertisement

After Money Heist, the South Korean survival drama television series Squid Game is the latest rage among the audience. The Korean drama is about rich and bored individuals taking advantage of those desperate for money by pitting them against each other in a deadly series of games. They will get a massive payout at the end.

That’s the plot of Netflix’s latest series. Sounds familiar? Bollywood also came up with a film with a similar storyline way back in 2009. The film also had a stellar star cast but failed to make a mark at the box office. However, a user has now pointed out the film. Scroll down to know.

Bollywood did squid game first yall pic.twitter.com/EFjgKuQjbn — adith🇵🇸 (@rasputinforeal) October 1, 2021

The 2009 film Luck, which is directed by Sohum Shah, stars Sanjay Dutt, Imran Khan, Shruti Haasan, and Mithun Chakraborty. The film has even quite similar storylines for characters.

To Recall, Major Lucky was in dire need of money for an operation for his wife, Sheila. In Netflix’s Squid Game too Seong Gi-hun desperately needs money to pay for his mother’s operation. While both had similar plot lines that revolve around the rich watching the poor to see what extent they’d go to for the right price. But only one of them was well written and had a better budget.

Nevertheless, we did it first!

Recently, Squid Game’s director Hwang Dong-hyuk spoke about the reason behind Korean content getting popular globally. Talking to IANS, he said, “Korean society, I would say, is a very dynamic one. It is the only single country remaining divided in the world. The people of the same origin are divided because of the military tension and there are a lot of people staying in a small-sized land.”

“We have a very hyper-connectivity with high-speed internet so a lot of influences are being given and received among all the population living in this country. We get influenced a lot by the other factors that are surrounding us which is why probably the Korean content is very much liked. The content is responding to external conditions and it is also accepting a lot of changes fast and it is sensitive to the changes that probably Korean content is perceived as entertaining one to the global audience,” he added.

