The new Netflix series Squid Game has not only skyrocketed to global fame but also one of its prominent actresses, Jung Ho-Yeon – who portrayed the character of No.067 – has gained immense fame since the premiere of the series!

The show has recently become the first Korean series to rank No.1 in the U.S. most-watched list! It has also amassed one of the top two spots in more than 70 countries on Netflix.

Talking about Jung Ho-Yeon who depicted the character of player No. 067 aka Kang Sae Byeok has many other amazing facts around her other than Squid Game!

From being Korea’s Next Top Model to being friends with a Blackpink member, here are 6 fun facts that you need to know about budding South Korea’s actress Jung Ho-Yeon.

1. Jung Ho-Yeon was called Korea’s Next Top Model By Vogue!

The Squid Game actress made headlines as a print and runway model! Before acting, she commenced her career in modelling at the very young age of 16. In the year 2013, the actress bagged second place in the fourth season of ‘Korea’s Next Top Model.’

2. Jung Ho-Yeon and her Fierce Red Hair!

Before being famous for her role as player No. 067 on Squid Game, The actress was significantly known for her signature red hair during her modelling career.

3. Jung Ho-Yeon recorded her Squid Game audition tape while she was super busy at the New York Fashion Week!

Even though she had a vigorous schedule as a fully-fledged fashion model, the actress chose to audition for Netflix’s Squid Game by delivering a self-taped video from New York, around the time when she was busy in the fashion week. What a multi-tasker!

4. This one’s more awesome! She is besties friends with Blackpink’s Jennie!

Jung Ho-Yeon who gained immense fame overnight is close friends with Blackpink’s Jennie!!! She was seen hanging out with the K-pop star on the set of Squid Game through an Instagram post. Jennie had sent a coffee truck to the set of the show to exhibit support for her close friend!

5. She was humiliated for her bad acting skills!

As per the interview with Models.com, Jung Ho-Yeon opened up on how her audition for a drama swirling around the lives of models turned into an awkward and painful ordeal. She said, “I read the monologue and it was so awkward that while I was reading even I could feel that it was very bad, and I could imagine their feeling. They told me, ‘You shouldn’t read like that. Did you practice it?’ They kept saying bad things. It did hurt my feelings.”

6. Jung Ho-Yeon is currently dating K-drama actor Lee Donghwi

The model turned actress has been dating actor Lee Donghwi, who is known for his amazing role in the TV series Reply 1988, as well as other shows like Divorce Lawyer In Love, Entourage, and SF8. The duo has been together since January 2016. How cute!

Talking about the most viral series ‘Squid Game’ is a hyper-violent thriller based on a brutal surviving game! The series is available on Netflix.

