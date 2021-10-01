Advertisement

Instead of Jennifer Aniston’s character Rachel Green, Courteney Cox is the one serving coffee! Almost everyone is aware of the 90s American sitcom FRIENDS that aired for ten years. The show became iconic due to its relatable story. Cox plays the role of Monica Geller, while other actors like David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc were also part of the lead characters.

Currently, Courteney has been filming a horror-comedy series, Shining Vale, on the same lot where FRIENDS was filmed. Even though at work, the actress knows how to spend some time having fun, and that’s what she did while serving coffee to the coffee lovers.

Advertisement

Courteney Cox returned to the Central Perk cafe set from the sitcom on the Warner Bros lot this week and posted a gag montage of her at different spots of the lost. She posted the video on her Instagram, and over the many escapades, Cox stopped by the coffee shop and served coffee to the guests. She also took shifts at the gift shop and handed out visitor passes from the parking kiosk.

Though Courteney Cox did not wear a mask while serving coffee, leaving her fully recognisable, she did wear one while handing out the passes. It was as clear as day that the fans and the guests were enjoying this little shenanigan thoroughly.

In the video posted by the actress on Instagram, she has written “When I’m not acting… #inbetweenthescenes,” as the caption. This is not the first time Cox has spent her time at the shooting lots doing something else.

Once before, Courteney Cox drove around the tourists enjoying the Warner Bros. studio tour in Burbank, California. She had posted another video in which she tells her fans, “Here I am on the backlot of Warner Bros. filming my show, Shining Vale. There’s definitely a lot of time in between setups, but I don’t get bored. Nope, I see opportunity all around.”

Must Read: Kylie Jenner Owned ‘Kylie Swim’ Termed “Cheap & Horrendous” By Dissatisfied Customers, Read Upsetting Tweets!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube