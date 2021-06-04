While the world is waiting for The Batman starring Robert Pattinson with open arms, one cannot ignore the fact that the negative buzz surrounding the film has been haunting it since the inceptions. And now seems like the Matt Reeves directorial is facing one more roadblock, and it is not an external one this time, but Warner Bros. itself. Yes, you read that right; WB has a problem fans!

Advertisement

For the unversed, ever since Robert Pattinson started shooting for The Batman, the stars have not always been in the favour of the team. The first roadblock was the casting of the Twilight actor itself. People had doubts, but the first look took those away. Then came the pandemic and put everything on halt. And we all know the rumours of difference in opinion between Matt Reeves and Pattinson. Now, new reports say that the film might see one more delay. Below is all you need to know about the same.

Advertisement

If the latest reports are to be believed, a Reddit leak suggests that all is not well between Warner Bros. and the team of The Batman. Matt Reeves completed filming the project in March this year and prepared a rough cut of his vision to show the studio. Now according to Reddit leaker, SpideyForever245, WB is not happy with the product. To our further dismay, the studio has even decided to push the release of the film furthermore.

There is no clarity on what about The Batman has upset Warner Bros. But looking at the track record of the tipster of giving concrete updates, we cannot ignore this one. Meanwhile, Robert Pattinson starrer is set in its own corner in the DCEU and is not ready to rub shoulders with any other timeline.

What do you have to say about this update? Let us know in the comments section below. Stay tuned to Koimoi for all the updates on the same.

Must Read: Wonder Woman Gal Gadot Celebrates 4 Years Of Diana Prince & Teases For A Threequel

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube