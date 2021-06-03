Danny Boyle’s Slumdog Millionaire, starring Dev Patel, Freida Pinto, Madhur Mittal, Anil Kapoor and more, was an international hit. The film went on to get nominated and win several awards for its direction, screenplay, cinematography, editing and music. Today, we tell an intriguing fact about the song Jai Ho, created by AR Rahman.

Released in 2008 (India 2009), the songs of the movie were catchy, especially the anthem –Jai Ho. But did you know it was initially not a part of the film? Well, what’s even more interesting is that the dance sequence for it was already shot to the tunes of Aaj Ki Raat from the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Don.

AR Rahman, in a past conversation, made this revelation. While talking about this specific track from Slumdog Millionaire, he said, “They has already shot the song with ‘Aaj ki raat.’ A song from other movies doesn’t qualify for anything and it doesn’t seem right.”

Continuing further, AR Rahman added, “Because Indian audiences have already heard that song, so a new song would be good. Then this song ‘Jai Ho’ was done and time stretched to the exact beats per minute.” Check out the snippet from his interview here:

What do you think of this revelation? Do you feel ‘Aaj Ki Raat’ would suit the story of Slumdog Millionaire between or was Jai Ho the best thing to happen to this internationally acclaimed film? Do share your thoughts in the comments.

AR Rahman’s music in Slumdog Millionaire was appreciated worldwide and won several nominations across the globe. Jai Ho won many awards, including the Academy Award for Best Original Song, The Grammy for Best Song Written for a Motion Picture and Best Original Song Written for a Film at the World Soundtrack Awards.

