Amber Heard is back in the news yet again. The actress who has found herself involved in back to back controversies might have a piece of good news to share with her fans soon. The only project she has on her upcoming schedule is the DCEU’s Aquaman 2. However, there have been several headlines about the screen time of the actress either getting diminished or increased. But it looks like Marvel has their eyes on her.

Advertisement

Yes! You heard that right. Even though there have been erroneous talks that she might be fired from the DCEU production for failing a medical, it looks like Amber still has a reason to rejoice. Keep reading further to get all the details about her new Marvel project.

Advertisement

According to reports in We Got This Covered, an insider named Daniel Richtman has revealed that Amber Heard is “seriously considered” for a Marvel project. He has said that the studio is considering hiring her for a part in their shared cinematic universe. However, this is not the first time that Daniel has linked the actress to a big franchise.

Richtman also claimed a while back that Amber Heard was in talks for Fantastic Four’s Sue Storm, but the total absence of any further details or information means you probably shouldn’t read too far into this one.

On top of that, he additionally touted Amber as being in discussions for Margot Robbie’s Pirates Of The Caribbean spinoff, a live-action version of Rapunzel, a part in the expanded Star Wars universe, a solo Mera series on HBO Max, a Drive Angry sequel with Nicolas Cage, multiple Netflix projects and Fast & Furious franchise at various points, and as of yet, nothing has come of any of it.

Well, we can only hope that this time at least something concrete comes out of this news and Amber Heard announces her next big project soon.

Must Read: Chris Evans Is Reportedly Dating A ‘Non-Famous’ Woman & Heartbroken Girls On Twitter Deserve Boxes Of Tissues !

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube