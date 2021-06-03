Following a heated custody battle that lasted months, Brad Pitt was recently awarded temporary joint custody of his and Angelina Jolie’s children Pax (17), Zahara (16), Shiloh (14), and 12-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. The World War Z actor doesn’t have custody over Maddox as he’s no longer a minor.

As per a recent report by an international magazine, the Maleficent actress is not happy that the verdict didn’t go in her favour and is already planning her next moves. Read on to know all that sources had to say about the estranged couple and the developments brought about by the recent ruling.

An insider told US Weekly that Angelina Jolie is “bitterly disappointed” after Judge John Ouderkirk granted Brad Pitt temporary joint custody of their kids. According to the source, “Angelina’s testimony lacked credibility.” The insider that the decision was arrived on “based on extensive testimonies from people who spent time with the kids and by highly respected professionals.”

The source added that while the May 13 ruling has “delighted” Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie is already planning her next move. The insider said, “She will never forgive him,” adding further that she will use everything she’s got to appeal the arrangement. The source added, “She maintains it’s far from over and still believes that justice will prevail.”

Given that the current ruling by Judge John Ouderkirk is only temporary, sources say the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star knows the Eternals actress will try to appeal the decision. Talking about it, the insider said Brad’s “done letting her call the shots.” Another one added, “He wishes Angie no harm. His door is open if she wants to be civil.”

What are your thoughts on Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s ongoing legal battle? For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

