Michele Morrone rose to unprecedented fame with his portrayal in 365 Days. He played the role of Massimo Torricelli and fans are still mesmerized by his character. Ever since the release of the Netflix erotica, he’s witnessed a huge boost in his social media fan following. All of it even led to recent speculation that he’s gay! Read on for the truth now!

It was just yesterday when we informed you about Michele’s much-talked-about selfie on Instagram. To a surprise, it witnessed a mystery man. The duo was shirtless and the guy hugged the star from behind. People who researched knew that he was Simone Susinna, the latest addition to 365 days franchise.

However, those who didn’t were left in confusion. There were speculations all over the internet that stated Michele Morrone is gay. What further heated the rumours was the fact that it’s pride month! So, fans thought their favourite was finally coming out of the closet.

Michele Morrone is finally putting an end to the speculations. He took to his Instagram story and shared a video. The Italian actor could be heard saying, “This morning, I woke up with my team calling me and saying, ‘Hey, there’s a lot of articles…saying that you came out,’ because of the picture I took with Simone. He became a very good friend of mine, we’re like brothers. We’re shooting a movie together. Guys, it was just a picture. Nothing more.”

The 365 Days actor continued, “And by the way…I’m a very big supporter of the LGBT community. But we’re just talking about a normal picture. I didn’t come out.”

Regarding his caption that read “I’m a liar”, Michele said, “An actor is a kind of liar. That’s why I wrote that. Acting…someone who is not. I didn’t come out.”

Michele Morrone concluded by saying, “So, I’m so sorry for the confusion. As I said, I’m a big supporter of the LGBT community. There’s a lot of young guys and young girls…they would love to come out but they don’t do it because of their families. You know, happiness is priceless, guys.”

