365 Days’ Netflix’s erotic drama that released in 2020 and had gone viral in no time is back with the sequels and how. Michele Morrone AKA Don Massimo & Anna-Maria Sieklucka AKA Laura shared the good news on their Instagram handles and fans are going gaga over the same.

The original cast will reprise their respective roles in the film including Simone Susinna joining the cast.

Sharing the good news on Instagram, 365 Days actor Michele Morrone wrote, “Welcome back Massimo.. I missed you. 1 day of shooting. #365days”. The female lead Anna-Maria Sieklucka also shared the news with the fans on Instagram with a caption that read, “Today is the BIG DAY! We are coming back! The magic moment is coming 😇 It is a great honor to be part of Netflix Originals. I AM SO EXCITED!”

Take a look at their respective posts here:

We can’t wait for Netflix to release its erotic drama soon.

Meanwhile, it’s a story of a don Massimo played by Michele Morrone who falls in love with a woman of his imagination and fortunately, she exists and works as a sales director. Upon seeing, the actor kidnaps the actress and gives her 365 Days to fall in love with her.

And although there was serious backlash on the film calling it ‘soft-porn,’ the film still enjoys a massive fan following. Both Michele Morrone and Anna-Maria Siekluck broke the internet after the film was released and became overnight internet sensations.

The s*x scenes movies let alone of the film has a huge fan following and fans couldn’t believe that they were not real.

What are your views on the sequels of 365 Days? Are y’all excited? Tell us in the comments below.

