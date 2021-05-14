Rapper Drake was overjoyed to know a fan he had awarded a 2018 college scholarship has since graduated with a master’s degree.

Advertisement

Drake surprised Destiny James with a cheque for $50,000 while he was shooting his “God’s plan” video in Miami where she had been studying public health at the University of Miami, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Advertisement

The money helped her obtain her bachelor’s degree in 2019, and Destiny James went on to pursue her master’s degree. She will soon officially graduate from the public health program and rapper Drake is cheering for her!

Destiny James shared a photo of her academic achievement on Instagram and captioned it: “Mama, I mastered it. Daddy, I did it… 4 days until I am officially UNC Alum.”

Among followers applauding the news was Drake.

He proudly commented: “LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOOOO DES”

She replied: “THANK YOUUUU!!”

James had also made an appearance in the “God’s Plan” promo.

She previously shared how important Drake’s scholarship had been for her, after fearing she wouldn’t be able to complete her studies following the loss of her father to cancer in her first year of college.

What a sweet gesture, Drake.

Must Read: Harry Potter Author J. K. Rowling Donates A Six-Figure Amount To Khalsa Aid’s COVID-19 Relief Fund To Help India

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube