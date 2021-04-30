The awards season is in full swing, and we are not complaining. After the recent Oscar 2021 award night, the Billboard Music Awards 2021 will be head soon. And before we know who won what in which category, here’s a look at all the potential winners of the event.

The Weeknd dominated the nomination list with Blinding Lights, earning a total of 16 mentions in various categories, including top artist, top male artist and top Hot 100 artist. Following close on his heels is DaBaby with 11 noms and Gabby Barrett with 9.

Close behind them are Drake & Bad Bunny, with 7 mentions each.

Check out the Billboard Music Awards 2021 Best Artist nominations here:

Top Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Top New Artist

Gabby Barrett

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Pop Smoke

Rod Wave

Top Male Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd

Top Female Artist

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Dua Lipa

Megan Thee Stallion

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

AC/DC

AJR

BTS

Dan + Shay

Maroon 5

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist

DaBaby

Drake

Dua Lipa

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd

Top Streaming Songs Artist

DaBaby

Drake

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd

Top Song Sales Artist

Justin Bieber

BTS

Megan Thee Stallion

Morgan Wallen

The Weeknd

Top Radio Songs Artist

Justin Bieber

Lewis Capaldi

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

The Weeknd

Top Social Artist (Fan-Voted)

BLACKPINK

BTS

Ariana Grande

SB19

Seventeen

Top R&B Artist

Jhené Aiko

Justin Bieber

Chris Brown

Doja Cat

The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist

Justin Bieber

Chris Brown

The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist

Jhené Aiko

Doja Cat

SZA

Top Rap Artist

DaBaby

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

Top Rap Male Artist

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

Top Rap Female Artist

Cardi B

Megan Thee Stallion

Saweetie

Top Country Artist

Gabby Barrett

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Top Country Male Artist

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Top Country Female Artist

Gabby Barrett

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

Top Country Duo/Group

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Top Rock Artist

AC/DC

AJR

Five Finger Death Punch

Machine Gun Kelly

twenty one pilots

Top Latin Artist

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Top Latin Male Artist

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

Top Latin Female Artist

Becky G

Karol G

Rosalía

Top Latin Duo/Group

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Eslabón Armado

Los Dos Carnales

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

The Chainsmokers

Kygo

Lady Gaga

Marshmello

Surf Mesa

Top Christian Artist

Casting Crowns

Elevation Worship

for KING & COUNTRY

Carrie Underwood

Zach Williams

Top Gospel Artist

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Maverick City Music

Kanye West

Check out the Billboard Music Awards 2021 Best Album nominations here:

Top Billboard 200 Album

Juice WRLD – Legends Never Die

Lil Baby – My Turn

Pop Smoke – Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon

Taylor Swift – Folklore

The Weeknd – After Hours

Top R&B Album

Jhené Aiko – Chilombo

Chris Brown & Young Thug – Slime & B

Doja Cat – Hot Pink

Kehlani – It Was Good Until It Wasn’t

The Weeknd – After Hours

Top Rap Album

DaBaby – Blame It On Baby

Juice WRLD – Legends Never Die

Lil Baby – My Turn

Lil Uzi Vert – Eternal Atake

Pop Smoke – Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon

Top Country Album

Gabby Barrett – Goldmine

Sam Hunt – Southside

Chris Stapleton – Starting Over

Carrie Underwood – My Gift

Morgan Wallen – Dangerous: The Double Album

Top Rock Album

AC/DC – Power Up

Miley Cyrus – Plastic Hearts

Glass Animals – Dreamland

Machine Gun Kelly – Tickets to My Downfall

Bruce Springsteen – Letter to You

Top Latin Album

Anuel AA – Emmanuel

Bad Bunny – El Último Tour Del Mundo

Bad Bunny – Las que no iban a salir

Bad Bunny – YHLQMDLG

J Balvin – Colores

Top Dance/Electronic Album

DJ Snake – Carte Blanche

Gryffin – Gravity

Kygo – Golden Hour

Lady Gaga – Chromatica

Kylie Minogue – Disco

Top Christian Album

Bethel Music – Peace

Elevation Worship – Grave Into Gardens

Carrie Underwood – My Gift

We The Kingdom – Holy Water

Zach Williams – Rescue Story

Top Gospel Album

Koryn Hawthorne – I AM

Tasha Cobbs Leonard -Royalty: Live at the Ryman

Maverick City Music – Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1

Maverick City Music – Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 2

Kierra Sheard – Kierra

Check out the Billboard Music Awards 2021 Best Song nominations here:

Top Hot 100 Song Presented by Rockstar

24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior – Mood

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth – I Hope

Chris Brown & Young Thug – Go Crazy

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch – ROCKSTAR

The Weeknd – Blinding Lights

Top Streaming Song

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – WAP

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch – ROCKSTAR

Future ft. Drake – Life Is Good

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne – WHATS POPPIN

The Weeknd – Blinding Lights

Top Selling Song

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth – I Hope

BTS – Dynamite

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – WAP

Megan Thee Stallion – Savage

The Weeknd – Blinding Lights

Top Radio Song

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth – I Hope

Chris Brown & Young Thug – Go Crazy

Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now

Harry Styles – Adore You

The Weeknd – Blinding Lights

Top Collaboration (Fan-Voted)

24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior – Mood

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth – I Hope

Chris Brown & Young Thug – Go Crazy

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch – ROCKSTAR

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne – WHATS POPPIN

Top R&B Song

Jhené Aiko ft. H.E.R. – B.S.

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – Intentions

Chris Brown & Young Thug – Go Crazy

Doja Cat – Say So

The Weeknd – Blinding Lights

Top Rap Song

24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior – Mood

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – WAP

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch – ROCKSTAR

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne – WHATS POPPIN

Megan Thee Stallion – Savage

Top Country Song

Jason Aldean – Got What I Got

Gabby Barrett – I Hope

Lee Brice – One of Them Girls

Morgan Wallen – Chasin’ You

Morgan Wallen – More Than My Hometown

Top Rock Song

AJR – Bang!

All Time Low ft. Blackbear – Monsters

Glass Animals – Heat Waves

Machine Gun Kelly ft. Blackbear – My Ex’s Best Friend

twenty one pilots – Level of Concern

Top Latin Song

Bad Bunny – Yo Perreo Sola

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez – Dákiti

Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin – RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)

Maluma & The Weeknd – Hawái

Ozuna x Karol G x Myke Towers – Caramelo

Top Dance/Electronic Song

Lady Gaga – Stupid Love

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande – Rain on Me

SAINt JHN – Roses (Imanbek Remix)

Surf Mesa ft. Emilee – ily (i love you baby)

Topic & A7S – Breaking Me

Top Christian Song

Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake – Graves Into Gardens

for KING & COUNTRY, Kirk Franklin & Tori Kelly – TOGETHER

Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes, & Elevation Worship – The Blessing (Live)

Tauren Wells ft. Jenn Johnson – Famous For (I Believe)

Zach Williams & Dolly Parton – There Was Jesus

Top Gospel Song

Koryn Hawthorne – Speak To Me

Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music – Movin’ On

Marvin Sapp – Thank You For It All

Tye Tribbett – We Gon’ Be Alright

Kanye West ft. Travis Scott – Wash Us In The Blood

The Billboard Music Awards 2021 will air live from Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater on May 23 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC. This year’s awards are based on the chart period of March 21, 2020, through April 3, 2021. The fan-voted categories this year include top social artist and top collaboration.

