The awards season is in full swing, and we are not complaining. After the recent Oscar 2021 award night, the Billboard Music Awards 2021 will be head soon. And before we know who won what in which category, here’s a look at all the potential winners of the event.
Advertisement
The Weeknd dominated the nomination list with Blinding Lights, earning a total of 16 mentions in various categories, including top artist, top male artist and top Hot 100 artist. Following close on his heels is DaBaby with 11 noms and Gabby Barrett with 9.
Advertisement
Close behind them are Drake & Bad Bunny, with 7 mentions each.
Trending
Check out the Billboard Music Awards 2021 Best Artist nominations here:
Top Artist
Drake
Juice WRLD
Pop Smoke
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
Top New Artist
Gabby Barrett
Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Pop Smoke
Rod Wave
Top Male Artist
Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd
Top Female Artist
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Dua Lipa
Megan Thee Stallion
Taylor Swift
Top Duo/Group
AC/DC
AJR
BTS
Dan + Shay
Maroon 5
Top Billboard 200 Artist
Drake
Juice WRLD
Pop Smoke
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Artist
DaBaby
Drake
Dua Lipa
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd
Top Streaming Songs Artist
DaBaby
Drake
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd
Top Song Sales Artist
Justin Bieber
BTS
Megan Thee Stallion
Morgan Wallen
The Weeknd
Top Radio Songs Artist
Justin Bieber
Lewis Capaldi
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
The Weeknd
Top Social Artist (Fan-Voted)
BLACKPINK
BTS
Ariana Grande
SB19
Seventeen
Top R&B Artist
Jhené Aiko
Justin Bieber
Chris Brown
Doja Cat
The Weeknd
Top R&B Male Artist
Justin Bieber
Chris Brown
The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist
Jhené Aiko
Doja Cat
SZA
Top Rap Artist
DaBaby
Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
Top Rap Male Artist
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
Top Rap Female Artist
Cardi B
Megan Thee Stallion
Saweetie
Top Country Artist
Gabby Barrett
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Top Country Male Artist
Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Top Country Female Artist
Gabby Barrett
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
Top Country Duo/Group
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Top Rock Artist
AC/DC
AJR
Five Finger Death Punch
Machine Gun Kelly
twenty one pilots
Top Latin Artist
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Top Latin Male Artist
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Top Latin Female Artist
Becky G
Karol G
Rosalía
Top Latin Duo/Group
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Eslabón Armado
Los Dos Carnales
Top Dance/Electronic Artist
The Chainsmokers
Kygo
Lady Gaga
Marshmello
Surf Mesa
Top Christian Artist
Casting Crowns
Elevation Worship
for KING & COUNTRY
Carrie Underwood
Zach Williams
Top Gospel Artist
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Maverick City Music
Kanye West
Check out the Billboard Music Awards 2021 Best Album nominations here:
Top Billboard 200 Album
Juice WRLD – Legends Never Die
Lil Baby – My Turn
Pop Smoke – Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon
Taylor Swift – Folklore
The Weeknd – After Hours
Top R&B Album
Jhené Aiko – Chilombo
Chris Brown & Young Thug – Slime & B
Doja Cat – Hot Pink
Kehlani – It Was Good Until It Wasn’t
The Weeknd – After Hours
Top Rap Album
DaBaby – Blame It On Baby
Juice WRLD – Legends Never Die
Lil Baby – My Turn
Lil Uzi Vert – Eternal Atake
Pop Smoke – Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon
Top Country Album
Gabby Barrett – Goldmine
Sam Hunt – Southside
Chris Stapleton – Starting Over
Carrie Underwood – My Gift
Morgan Wallen – Dangerous: The Double Album
Top Rock Album
AC/DC – Power Up
Miley Cyrus – Plastic Hearts
Glass Animals – Dreamland
Machine Gun Kelly – Tickets to My Downfall
Bruce Springsteen – Letter to You
Top Latin Album
Anuel AA – Emmanuel
Bad Bunny – El Último Tour Del Mundo
Bad Bunny – Las que no iban a salir
Bad Bunny – YHLQMDLG
J Balvin – Colores
Top Dance/Electronic Album
DJ Snake – Carte Blanche
Gryffin – Gravity
Kygo – Golden Hour
Lady Gaga – Chromatica
Kylie Minogue – Disco
Top Christian Album
Bethel Music – Peace
Elevation Worship – Grave Into Gardens
Carrie Underwood – My Gift
We The Kingdom – Holy Water
Zach Williams – Rescue Story
Top Gospel Album
Koryn Hawthorne – I AM
Tasha Cobbs Leonard -Royalty: Live at the Ryman
Maverick City Music – Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1
Maverick City Music – Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 2
Kierra Sheard – Kierra
Check out the Billboard Music Awards 2021 Best Song nominations here:
Top Hot 100 Song Presented by Rockstar
24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior – Mood
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth – I Hope
Chris Brown & Young Thug – Go Crazy
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch – ROCKSTAR
The Weeknd – Blinding Lights
Top Streaming Song
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – WAP
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch – ROCKSTAR
Future ft. Drake – Life Is Good
Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne – WHATS POPPIN
The Weeknd – Blinding Lights
Top Selling Song
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth – I Hope
BTS – Dynamite
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – WAP
Megan Thee Stallion – Savage
The Weeknd – Blinding Lights
Top Radio Song
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth – I Hope
Chris Brown & Young Thug – Go Crazy
Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now
Harry Styles – Adore You
The Weeknd – Blinding Lights
Top Collaboration (Fan-Voted)
24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior – Mood
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth – I Hope
Chris Brown & Young Thug – Go Crazy
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch – ROCKSTAR
Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne – WHATS POPPIN
Top R&B Song
Jhené Aiko ft. H.E.R. – B.S.
Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – Intentions
Chris Brown & Young Thug – Go Crazy
Doja Cat – Say So
The Weeknd – Blinding Lights
Top Rap Song
24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior – Mood
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – WAP
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch – ROCKSTAR
Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne – WHATS POPPIN
Megan Thee Stallion – Savage
Top Country Song
Jason Aldean – Got What I Got
Gabby Barrett – I Hope
Lee Brice – One of Them Girls
Morgan Wallen – Chasin’ You
Morgan Wallen – More Than My Hometown
Top Rock Song
AJR – Bang!
All Time Low ft. Blackbear – Monsters
Glass Animals – Heat Waves
Machine Gun Kelly ft. Blackbear – My Ex’s Best Friend
twenty one pilots – Level of Concern
Top Latin Song
Bad Bunny – Yo Perreo Sola
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez – Dákiti
Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin – RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)
Maluma & The Weeknd – Hawái
Ozuna x Karol G x Myke Towers – Caramelo
Top Dance/Electronic Song
Lady Gaga – Stupid Love
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande – Rain on Me
SAINt JHN – Roses (Imanbek Remix)
Surf Mesa ft. Emilee – ily (i love you baby)
Topic & A7S – Breaking Me
Top Christian Song
Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake – Graves Into Gardens
for KING & COUNTRY, Kirk Franklin & Tori Kelly – TOGETHER
Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes, & Elevation Worship – The Blessing (Live)
Tauren Wells ft. Jenn Johnson – Famous For (I Believe)
Zach Williams & Dolly Parton – There Was Jesus
Top Gospel Song
Koryn Hawthorne – Speak To Me
Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music – Movin’ On
Marvin Sapp – Thank You For It All
Tye Tribbett – We Gon’ Be Alright
Kanye West ft. Travis Scott – Wash Us In The Blood
The Billboard Music Awards 2021 will air live from Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater on May 23 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC. This year’s awards are based on the chart period of March 21, 2020, through April 3, 2021. The fan-voted categories this year include top social artist and top collaboration.
Must Read: Chadwick Boseman’s Alleged Oscar 2021 Snub Gets A Reaction From Black Panther Co-Star Michael B. Jordan: “There’s No Award That Can Validate His Legacy”
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube
Advertisement
Advertisement