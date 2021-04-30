The Oscars 2021 may have concluded, but the debate around it refuses to subside. The most trending of the topics is late Chadwick Boseman not being named the Best actor, and Anthony Hopkins taking home the honour for The Father. Fans called it a snub and lashed out at the Academy. Now raising his voice about the same is Michael B. Jordan, who believes Boseman was the true winner.

Michael and Chadwick are great pals and the two have shared the big screen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s revolutionary saga Black Panther. Jordan, who says he believes Chadwick Boseman would have won the Oscars, also says that his legacy is way precious than any award and that it is what needs to be celebrated. Below is everything you should know, and what Michael has to say.

Michael B. Jordan was talking on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show, where he was asked about the burning debate around Chadwick Boseman’s alleged snub at the Oscars 2021. He said, “But you know, this is how I honestly and truly really feel about it: There’s like, there’s no award that can validate his legacy. There’s no win that can take anything away from the lives around the world that he impacted.

Michael B. Jordan added, “So you’ve got to look at the things that we can control and the gifts and the blessings that he left us, and that’s this incredible body of work and what he represents for as a person and as the biggest one we could really ask for.”

Michael B. Jordan also said he could not immediately watch Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Chadwick Boseman’s last film before his tragic passing away. He said it was because he could not bear that there would be no future work from his friend.

“I held off from watching it for a while, to be perfectly honest,” he said. “And when I did it, you know, it’s like, you want to savor it. It was an incredible performance, man. I mean, it’s like, you can see it, you know, him giving everything he had,” Michael B. Jordan said.

