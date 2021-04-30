Back in the month of February, Lady Gaga was in news due to the shooting of her dogwalker, Ryan Fischer. Not just that but even Gaga‘s two French Bulldogs were kidnapped. Initially, police thought the case was related to enmity with the singer. But now, it’s said to be a pure robbery case as the breed is quite valuable.

As per the Los Angeles police department, 5 people have been arrested in the case. The list includes- James Jackson (18), Jaylin White (19), Lafayette Whaley (27), Harold White (40) and Jennifer McBride (50). Out of 5, James, Jaylin and Lafayette are arrested on the charge of robbery, shooting of Ryan Fischer. Harold and Jennifer are arrested for assisting in murder. As per police, 4 out of 5 arrested members are gang members who are already in their documents.

LA County District Attorney George Gascón said, “This was a brazen street crime that left a man seriously wounded. We have alleged very serious charges in this case and have faith that justice will be appropriately served as this case unfolds in court.”

Interestingly, one of 5 suspects, Jennifer McBride had bought two stolen French Bulldogs of Lady Gaga to the police station.

Meanwhile, after a few days of the incident, Lady Gaga’s dogwalker, Ryan Fischer, spoke about surviving the deadly attack. Describing the episode, Fischer said he let out panicked screams as blood poured from his body from a gunshot wound. Kidnappers had taken two of Gaga’s three dogs, Koji and Gustav, but a third, Asia, remained with him.

“I cradled Asia as best I could, thanked her for all the incredible adventures we’d been on together, apologized that I couldn’t defend her brothers, and then resolved that I would still try to save them … and myself,” Fischer had written on Instagram.

