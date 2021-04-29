Fresh from the critical success of Wonder Woman 1984, Gal Gadot is all set to reunite with producers- Charles Roven and Richard Suckle. Interestingly, the actress to don two hats, one of actor and one of co-producer. The film will be a sci-fi romance. Scroll below to know more details.

As per reports, Gal Gadot and Jaron Varsano’s production company Pilot Wave and Atlas Entertainment have acquired the rights of Catriona Silvey’s novel, Meet Me In Another Life. As the names suggest, the film will feature the concept of reincarnation.

In a talk with Deadline, Gal Gadot and Jaron Varsano said, “Catriona’s characters are beautifully explored and deeply complex – their reincarnations sometimes bordering on taboo – that the payoff of their self-discovery feels genuine and earned. We’re thrilled to partner with Chuck Roven and Richard Suckle to bring this story with many layers on the big screen.”

Meet Me In Another Life novel was published on 27th April 2021 by HarperCollins’ William Morrow.

As per HarperCollins, Meet Me In Another Life is about “Thora and Santi who are strangers in a foreign city when a chance encounter intertwines their fates. At once, they recognize in each other a kindred spirit—someone who shares their insatiable curiosity, who is longing for more in life than the cards they’ve been dealt. Only days later, though, a tragic accident cuts their story short. But this is only one of the many connections they share.”

Meanwhile, Gal Gadot was last seen in Wonder Woman 1984. The film made $166.43 million.

