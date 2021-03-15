Wonder Woman 1984 was crowned the top film at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday (13 March 2021).

Advertisement

Millie Bobby Brown, Justin Bieber, BTS, and Ariana Grande were among the multiple winners at the remote ceremony, hosted by Saturday Night Live star Nickelodeon alum Keenan Thompson, while Robert Downey Jr. was named Favorite Movie Actor a day after he found himself on the Golden Raspberry Awards list for Worst Actor.

Advertisement

Millie Bobby Brown was named Favorite Female TV and Favorite Movie Star, while her show, Stranger Things, picked up Favorite Family TV Show, and Bieber and Grande took home the Favorite Male and Female honours and the Favorite Collaboration for their 2020 lockdown hit Stuck With U.

Meanwhile, BTS scored a triple for Favorite Music Group, Song, and Global Music Star.

The ceremony’s highlights came at the end of the show when the stars of the beloved kids show iCarly reunited to present the award for Favorite Movie before Bieber joined rapper Quavo to perform Intentions, as well as Hold On and Anyone.

The full list of winners at the Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021 is:

FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW

Alexa & Katie

FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW

Stranger Things

FAVORITE REALITY SHOW

America’s Got Talent

FAVORITE ANIMATED SERIES

SpongeBob SquarePants

FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR

Millie Bobby Brown

FAVORITE MALE TV STAR

Jace Norman

FAVORITE MOVIE

Wonder Woman 1984

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS

Millie Bobby Brown

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR

Robert Downey, Jr.

FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE

Soul

FAVORITE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE

Anna Kendrick

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST

Ariana Grande

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST

Justin Bieber

FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP

BTS

FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION

Stuck with U – Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber

FAVORITE SONG

Dynamite – BTS

FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR

BTS

FAVORITE FEMALE SOCIAL STAR

Charli D’Amelio

FAVORITE MALE SOCIAL STAR

James Charles

FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR

Simone Biles

FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR

LeBron James

FAVORITE VIDEO GAME

Among Us (KL/WN/KL)

Must Read: Avatar Ends The Box Office Game Of Avengers: Endgame & Fans Are Going Crazy

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube