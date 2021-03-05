Over the years, we have only seen a rise of Dwayne Johnson. Be it his business empire, personal life or social media presence, the actor, pro-wrestler and entrepreneur is touching new heights in every damn field. Now, speaking of the digital world, he is all set to beat singer-actress, Ariana Grande.

Advertisement

Yes, you read that right! Dwayne is all set to beat Ariana and here we are talking about the social media war. We all know, there’s always a competition between fans of both, given their stars battling out between 2nd and 3rd spot on the list of most followed personalities on Instagram.

Advertisement

Speaking of the latest update, there’s a huge increase in Dwayne Johnson’s followers count on Instagram. Especially, the last couple of weeks have been really good for the Fast & Furious actor. As of now, he stands at a count of 221 million followers. Ariana Grande, on the other hand, stands at 224 million. Even though Dwayne is below Ariana in a count, his pace is really good when compared with The Way hitmaker.

No wonder, if Dwayne Johnson goes past Ariana Grande in the coming few days!

https://www.instagram.com/therock/

In followers count, football legend, Christiano Ronaldo is at the first with 267 million people following him.

Meanwhile, recently the Jumanji actor shared an Instagram post that featured him in a most shredded avatar.

Dwayne Johnson who is known for his huge muscle mass looked shredded with an ample amount of muscle mass and on-point conditioning. He shared a picture in which we can see his quad muscle popping out. And believe us, that’s the best ever leg definition the Brahma Bull has ever shown in his career. He even revealed that it was for his character in the Black Adam movie.

Must Read: Jared Leto Feels He Could Be A Better Joker Than Joaquin Phoenix?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube