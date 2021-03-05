Except Jared Leto, everyone who has embodied the iconic Clown Prince If Crime has embossed their name in golden words in history. Not to forget half of the backlash for Leto’s Joker in Suicide Squad was also to be credited to the makers editing out his parts. But the actor is once again back to give the character a chance in Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Advertisement

After the trailer that released a fortnight ago, fans are impressed more than the last time and it was the most spoken about moment from the trailer of the most awaited film. But if the latest report is to go by, Leto is very confident this time and if the grapevine is to go by, the actor feels he is has played the Joker better than Joaquin Phoenix. Read on to know everything you should about this update of the day.

Advertisement

We all know what magic and edge Joaquin Phoenix sprinkled over the Clown Prince of Crime with his rendition of Joker in the standalone DC project. It not just brought him appreciation and love but an Oscar for the Best Actor that year too. Taking the Joker mantle ahead in a way is Jared Leto who is all set to reprise the character for the second time. And as per We Got This Covered, Jared is pretty confident about his work this time around.

The actor who’s casting created ripples across the globe feels he can do the Joker better than Joaquin Phoenix as per Daniel Richtman, the man who knows it all. We are waiting for Leto to say this on record and that day will be thunderous.

Meanwhile, Zack Snyder’s Justice League is up for release on HBO Max on March 18 and is the most anticipated films across the globe. Amid all the exciting things, one is no doubt Jared Leto’s Joker and his meeting with Ben Affleck’s Batman. Haven’t you already heard Joker say, “We Live In A Society….”?

Who is your favourite Joker, Jared or Joaquin? Tell us in the comments section below.

Must Read: Fast & Furious 9 Release Date Postponed For One More Time

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube